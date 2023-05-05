English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

    In Q4, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) reported AUM growth of 11.6%QoQ/38.5% YoY given strong momentum in new business verticals - up 30% QoQ. Stage-3 asset quality improved at 3.01% vs 3.5% in Q3FY23 (as per RBI norms Stage3 stood at 4.63% vs 5.37% in Q3FY23). Re-rating can happen once asset quality holds up, as the book of new business verticals mature. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating and increase TP to Rs900 (4.4x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs820 (earlier:4.4x Sep’24E PABV) as we increase our FY24/25E NII estimates by 13.5%/20.8%, given AUM growth of 24% each (from 20% earlier) led by scale-up of new businesses while maintaining strong growth in traditional vehicle finance business.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cholamandalam Investment and - 04 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2023 02:47 pm