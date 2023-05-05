Hold Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

In Q4, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) reported AUM growth of 11.6%QoQ/38.5% YoY given strong momentum in new business verticals - up 30% QoQ. Stage-3 asset quality improved at 3.01% vs 3.5% in Q3FY23 (as per RBI norms Stage3 stood at 4.63% vs 5.37% in Q3FY23). Re-rating can happen once asset quality holds up, as the book of new business verticals mature. Maintain ‘HOLD’.



Outlook

We maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating and increase TP to Rs900 (4.4x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs820 (earlier:4.4x Sep’24E PABV) as we increase our FY24/25E NII estimates by 13.5%/20.8%, given AUM growth of 24% each (from 20% earlier) led by scale-up of new businesses while maintaining strong growth in traditional vehicle finance business.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cholamandalam Investment and - 04 -05 - 2023 - prabhu