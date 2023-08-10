Hold Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals

Chambal Fertilizers (CHMB) reported decent performance with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of -23%/+7%/+6% YoY and were in line with our and consensus estimates. Decline in revenues was largely on the back of a) decline in RM cost resulting into lower subsidy income from the Govt. and b) lower sales volumes in Non-urea traded fertilizers (down 29% YoY). Gross margins improved by 630bps YoY to 34.9% primarily led by lower RM cost, while higher employee cost and other expenses up 40bps/290bps YoY respectively has restricted EBITDA margins improvement to 320bps YoY to 11.3% (PLe 9.8%). PAT was up 6% YoY to Rs3.3bn. Going forward, management alluded that most provisions for high cost inventory are largely behind, however they remained cautious on further cut in subsidy rates during 2HFY24.

Outlook

Further, robust subsidy disbursement from Govt. till YTDFY24 coupled with falling RM cost scenario will likely keep working capital at comfortable levels along with healthy balance sheet. However, lack of earnings growth visibility in core business and delayed capacity expansion in TAN business (3QFY26) may keep stock performance under check. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with unchanged TP of Rs300 based on 9XFY25 EPS.

