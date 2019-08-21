App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold CESC; target of Rs 845: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on CESC with a target price of Rs 845 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on CESC


CESC reported better-than-expected Q1FY20 results on account of higher-than-expected energy sold and revenues. PAT is higher than estimates on account of better operating matrices and higher regulated income. However on the subsidiaries front, the performance was muted as PLFs and generation was down for the quarter.


Outlook


Given lack of significant growth triggers, we continue to value the stock at 9x DFY21E EPS and maintain our target of Rs 845/share and rate the stock as HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #CESC #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

