Hold CESC; target of Rs 845: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on CESC

CESC reported better-than-expected Q1FY20 results on account of higher-than-expected energy sold and revenues. PAT is higher than estimates on account of better operating matrices and higher regulated income. However on the subsidiaries front, the performance was muted as PLFs and generation was down for the quarter.

Outlook

Given lack of significant growth triggers, we continue to value the stock at 9x DFY21E EPS and maintain our target of Rs 845/share and rate the stock as HOLD.

