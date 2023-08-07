Hold Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 8224: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cera Sanitaryware

Cera Sanitaryware (CRS) maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance of 17-19% and expects 16%+ margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook from replacement (accounts 65% its revenue) and expansion in geographical penetration. CRS’s Q1FY24 revenue was marginally below our estimates while higher other income has driven profitability, above our estimates. The company delivered revenue CAGR of 12.5% over 4years in Q1FY24 and continued with its healthy growth trajectory. EBITDA margin sustained at higher level of 16.4% on sequential basis, which is a positive indicator. We believe, demand scenario continues to remain healthy and recent capacity expansion in faucetware division will add to growth in coming quarters. Hence, we expect positive momentum to continue. Management guided revenue of ~Rs29bn by Sept-25 with ~16%+ sustainability in EBITDA margin. We estimate Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17.3%/18.3%/18.9% over FY23-25E. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We upward revise our FY24/FY25E earnings estimate by 4.1%/5.4% and maintain ‘Hold’ rating, as we value the stock at 35x FY25 EPS to arrive at revised TP of Rs8,224 (earlier Rs 7,805).

