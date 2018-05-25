App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Century Plyboards; target of Rs 300: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Century Plyboards with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Century Plyboards


Century Plyboards (Century)’s 4QFY18 results significantly missed estimates on weaker-than-expected profitability in the MDF as well as Ply divisions, further compounded by higher forex losses (unhedged exposure of USD 60mn). The company reduced its MDF guidance yet again to 70% capacity utilisation and operating margin guidance to 20% on lower realisations.


Outlook


Management is hopeful of 25% revenue growth with strong operating margins. We maintain HOLD and our TP is INR 300.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Century Plyboards #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

