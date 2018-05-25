Hold Century Plyboards; target of Rs 300: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Century Plyboards

Century Plyboards (Century)’s 4QFY18 results significantly missed estimates on weaker-than-expected profitability in the MDF as well as Ply divisions, further compounded by higher forex losses (unhedged exposure of USD 60mn). The company reduced its MDF guidance yet again to 70% capacity utilisation and operating margin guidance to 20% on lower realisations.

Outlook

Management is hopeful of 25% revenue growth with strong operating margins. We maintain HOLD and our TP is INR 300.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.