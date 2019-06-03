App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Century Plyboards (India) with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


Excess MDF capacities, falling plywood volumes and volatile crude prices are key near-term risks. Net earnings were affected by weak operational numbers on lower gross profit margins and higher other expenses. Company aims for double-digit revenue growth y-o-y in FY2020 and improved operating margins. MDF and Particle board capacities set to expand, but will contribute after one year of commencing the work.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 190 on account of lower estimates and rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2021.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Century Plyboards (India) #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

