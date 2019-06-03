Hold Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

Excess MDF capacities, falling plywood volumes and volatile crude prices are key near-term risks. Net earnings were affected by weak operational numbers on lower gross profit margins and higher other expenses. Company aims for double-digit revenue growth y-o-y in FY2020 and improved operating margins. MDF and Particle board capacities set to expand, but will contribute after one year of commencing the work.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 190 on account of lower estimates and rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2021.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.