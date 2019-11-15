App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Century Plyboards (India) with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


Century Plyboard’s (CPIL) topline grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 589.4 crore. MDF revenue grew 26.8% YoY to Rs 77.7 crore while plywood revenues de-grew 1.8% YoY to Rs 316.5 crore. The key highlight for Q2FY20 was improvement in sequential as well as YoY MDF realisation. MDF realisations grew 5% QoQ (grew 3% YoY) to Rs 23,342/CBM in Q2FY20. EBITDA margin expanded 260 bps YoY to 15.7% on account of better margin growth in the MDF division (MDF EBITDA margin expanded 16.4 percentage points YoY to 22.3%). Overall, PAT grew 37.9% YoY to Rs 52.1 crore.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 180/share (18x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Century Plyboards (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.