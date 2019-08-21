Hold Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Century Plyboards (India) with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 19, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)
Century Plyboard’s (CPIL) topline grew 6.8% YoY to Rs 573.7 crore. Plywood division revenue growth was flattish YoY at Rs 315.7 crore while MDF division revenues grew 31.5% YoY to Rs 91.9 crore. EBITDA margin was flattish YoY at 16.1% on account of better margin growth in the MDF division. Overall, PAT grew 6.0% YoY to Rs 48.1 crore in Q1FY20.
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 150/share (16x FY21E EPS).
