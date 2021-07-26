MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold CEAT target of Rs 1383: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1383 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

Broker Research
July 26, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


We downgrade CEAT to ‘HOLD’ from Accumulate led by i) higher capex levels ii) delayed recovery in the PV and 2W replacement demand iii) increasing debt burden and iv) negative FCF generation. CEAT’s 1QFY22 consol. revenue came ahead of our estimates at Rs 19.1B (70% YoY/ -17% QoQ, PLe 16.2B) volume growth at 67%YoY/-20%QoQ, while realizations grew ~4% sequentially. Margins came lower at 8.7% (-39bp YoY/-268bp QoQ) led by RM headwinds. As gross margins are anticipated to remain weak in Q2 due to RM inflation (+4-5% increase in Q2), we expect margins to remain weak in 2QFY22. That way, the full pass through of commodity cost inflation can be anticipated only by 4QFY22. Also, higher capex levels will further lead to increasing debt levels and negative FCF.



Outlook


We cut FY22/23 consol. EPS by 14%/7% as we built in i) high RM cost ii) weaker mix and iii) high interest cost. We revise CEAT’s price target to Rs1,383 (earlier Rs1,589), based on 15x Mar23 consol EPS (Earlier 16x Mar’23 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ceat #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 26, 2021 08:07 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.