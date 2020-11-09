172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-castrol-india-target-of-rs-115-icici-direct-6088861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Castrol India; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India


Castrol India reported a healthy set of Q3CY20 numbers. Operating revenue for Q3CY20 increased 4% YoY to Rs 883.1 crore. Volumes were at 47 million litre, up 6.3% YoY. Castrol witnessed an increase of 7.4% YoY in gross margins at Rs 113/litre due to lower base oil prices. Subsequently, EBITDA/litre was at Rs 61.3/litre, up 10.9% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 288.2 crore, up 17.9% YoY. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 204.6 crore, up 8.6% YoY.


Outlook


We roll over valuations to CY22E and value Castrol India at 14x CY22E EPS of Rs 8.3 to arrive at a target price of Rs 115.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Buy #Castrol India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

