Hold Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 351: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL)’s fundamental growth remained muted in Q1FY19 with net interest income (NII), pre-provisioning profit (PPP) and net profit up mere 3.7%, 3.9% and 11.0%, respectively. The loan growth came-in at 17.5% YoY to Rs16,199 crore as on 30 Jun’18, the slowest pace in several years. Asset quality weakened with gross and net NPAs increasing 23bps QoQ to 0.66% and 24bps to 0.44%, respectively.

Outlook

However, the loan recoveries and growth in key markets will remain a key monitorable going ahead. Until some clarity emerges on disbursements in KTK and the loan recoveries, we change our recommendation from Outperformer to Hold with a target price of Rs351, valuing the stock at 2.3x its FY20E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

