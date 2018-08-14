App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 351: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL)’s fundamental growth remained muted in Q1FY19 with net interest income (NII), pre-provisioning profit (PPP) and net profit up mere 3.7%, 3.9% and 11.0%, respectively. The loan growth came-in at 17.5% YoY to Rs16,199 crore as on 30 Jun’18, the slowest pace in several years. Asset quality weakened with gross and net NPAs increasing 23bps QoQ to 0.66% and 24bps to 0.44%, respectively.


Outlook


However, the loan recoveries and growth in key markets will remain a key monitorable going ahead. Until some clarity emerges on disbursements in KTK and the loan recoveries, we change our recommendation from Outperformer to Hold with a target price of Rs351, valuing the stock at 2.3x its FY20E ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Can Fin Homes #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations

