Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 291: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 291 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL) reported muted growth in Q2FY19 with net interest income (NII), pre-provisioning profit (PPP) and net profit increasing in single digits each. The loan growth remained close to 17% YoY (up ~5% QoQ) to Rs16,935 crore as on 30 Sept’18, the slowest pace in several years. However, on the bright side, the asset quality improved marginally with gross and net NPAs down 3bps QoQ to 0.63% and 2bps to 0.42%, respectively.


Outlook


We maintain Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs291, valuing the stock at 2.0x its FY20E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Can Fin Homes #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations

