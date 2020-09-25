172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-cadila-healthcare-target-of-rs-445-sharekhan-5659091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 445: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated August 05, 2020.

Broker Research

Sharekhan's research repor on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila reported better-than-expected performance for Q1FY2021. Revenues grew 4% y-o-y to Rs 3640 crore backed by strong growth in the US business, while India business performed poorly. The adjusted PAT stood at Rs 454 cr, up 25% yoy. Cadila’s India business is witnessing a gradual pickup post June with relaxations in lockdown leading to rise in prescriptions, however a meaningful revival is a key monitorable. The US business is well placed to grow backed by new product launches, easing pricing pressures and strong pipeline. Cadila has submitted its responses to the USFDA for the approval of the Moraiya plant. Resolution of the USFDA issues is critical from the growth perspective and would be a key point to watch for.


Outlook


Stock price has run up substantially by ~50% in almost past four months, leaving limited upside potential. We retain our Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 445.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.