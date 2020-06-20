Hold Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Cadila’s Q4FY2020 Results were a mixed bag and reflected the impact of Covid 19. Revenues at Rs 3752 cr were flat YoY, while elevated cost pressures led to a 2.4% decline in operating profits. Adjusted PAT at Rs 444 cr declined 6% yoy. Covid related uncertainties to moderate the growth prospects for the domestic formulations business in the near term attributable to drop in prescriptions and postponement of procedures. The price erosion in the US generics business is stabilizing. Cadila has a strong pipeline in the US business which would drive the growth over the medium to long term.

Outlook

Near term uncertainties and the USFDA issues at Moraiya plant would be an overhang on the stock, until successfully resolved. We retain our Hold recommendation on the stock.







