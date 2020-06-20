App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila’s Q4FY2020 Results were a mixed bag and reflected the impact of Covid 19. Revenues at Rs 3752 cr were flat YoY, while elevated cost pressures led to a 2.4% decline in operating profits. Adjusted PAT at Rs 444 cr declined 6% yoy. Covid related uncertainties to moderate the growth prospects for the domestic formulations business in the near term attributable to drop in prescriptions and postponement of procedures. The price erosion in the US generics business is stabilizing. Cadila has a strong pipeline in the US business which would drive the growth over the medium to long term.


Outlook


Near term uncertainties and the USFDA issues at Moraiya plant would be an overhang on the stock, until successfully resolved. We retain our Hold recommendation on the stock.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 20, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

