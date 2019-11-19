App
Stocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated November 14, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Management has guided for double-digit growth in the U.S. business in 2HFY2020, while India business is expected to grow at a healthy pace. Cadila’s Q2FY2020 results were weak and missed our estimates. We have cut our FY20/FY21 earnings estimates to factor in the same. Though the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 15.9x / 14.7x FY20/FY21 estimates, regulatory issues and elevated competition in key product segments is on overhang and would restrict use from taking a constructive view on the stock.


Outlook


We retain our Hold Recommendation on Cadila Healthcare with an unchanged PT of Rs 275.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

