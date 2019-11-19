Hold Cadila Healthcare target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Management has guided for double-digit growth in the U.S. business in 2HFY2020, while India business is expected to grow at a healthy pace. Cadila’s Q2FY2020 results were weak and missed our estimates. We have cut our FY20/FY21 earnings estimates to factor in the same. Though the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 15.9x / 14.7x FY20/FY21 estimates, regulatory issues and elevated competition in key product segments is on overhang and would restrict use from taking a constructive view on the stock.

Outlook

We retain our Hold Recommendation on Cadila Healthcare with an unchanged PT of Rs 275.

