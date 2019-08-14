Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare
Cadila’s quarterly performance adjusted for one-offs was better than our expectation. Moraiya facility classified as OAI by USFDA to remain an overhang until resolved.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with marginally downward revised PT of Rs. 275. Biologics and vaccines business to propel growth and profitability from FY2021E.
