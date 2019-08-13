Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Q1FY20 revenues grew 20.8% YoY to Rs 3496.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3557.6 crore) mainly due to consolidation of Craft Portfolio in Wellness segment. US revenues grew 11.2% YoY to Rs 1367 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1532.9 crore). Domestic formulations grew 6.2% YoY to Rs 947.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 919.4 crore). EBITDA margins contracted 421 bps to 18.1% (I-direct estimate: 21.3%), mainly on account of higher other expenditure. EBITDA de-grew 2% YoY to Rs 632 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs759.3 crore). PAT de-grew 34.1% YoY to Rs 303.8 crore (I-direct estimates: Rs 391.8 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher interest cost due to consolidation of Craft portfolio.

Outlook

Overall, the balance sheet expansion and muted growth guidance for the US may weigh on the sentiments in the near term. Our new target price is Rs 250 based on 14x FY21E EPS of Rs17.9.

