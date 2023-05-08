Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4800: Prabhudas Lilladher

hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We increase our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 6.7%/1.3% on account of higher margins led by 1) PLI led incentive gains of 40bps in other operating income 2) stabilizing RM basket and 3) price hikes taken to mitigate inflation. BRIT continues to increase distribution and gain share in core Biscuits & Bakery segment and scale adjacencies & innovations like Nutrichoice Herbs, Cakes, Croissants, Milkshakes and Milk Bikis etc with sales scaling up 20-50% QoQ. We expect benign input cost scenario with Palm oil (down 44% from peak), wheat procurement at near MSP prices for FY24 despite firm outlook for prices of liquid milk and sugar. We believe EBITDA margins are near peak as BRIT will increase promotions/grammage to ward off competition and impact of PLI incentives goes down in FY24 (Rs700mn v/s Rs1.35bn in FY23). BRIT’s long term growth drivers are intact with 1) 28k rural preferred dealers (26k in 4Q22) 2) rising share of MT sales with improved mix 3) higher growth in focus states 4) cost efficiency gains in manufacturing, distribution and procurement 5) sustained innovation program and 6) Rs11-12bn capex over FY23 and FY24.

Outlook

We estimate 11.8%/15.0% sales and PAT CAGR over FY23- 25. We roll over to 45x Mar25EPS and assign a target price of Rs4,800 (Rs4,580 earlier). Retain Hold.

