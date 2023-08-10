Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We cut FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 12.7%/9.0% on account 1) sustained pressure on rural demand, 2) price cuts and grammage correction to remain competitive amidst rising regional/unorganized competition and 3) normalized ad-spends & higher depreciation (new units including Ranjangaon). Innovations have been a mixed bag with dairy innovations being 10% of sales and overall innovations contribution at 4% (Jim Jam Pops & Multigrain rusks launched). While BRIT has wheat futures for next four months, timely rollover could be key given that wheat prices may firm up in 2H24. We now build in EBITDA margins of 17.6% & 17.9% in FY24/25 (18.8% & 18.5% earlier) vs 17.4% in FY23 (one time PLI gains of ~50bps for FY23 and 240bps in 4Q23). BRIT’s long term growth drivers are intact with 1) 28k rural preferred dealers 2) rising share of MT sales with improved mix 3) higher growth in focus states and 4) cost efficiency gains in manufacturing, distribution and procurement.

Outlook

We estimate 8.8%/9.6% sales and PAT CAGR over FY23-25. We roll over to 45x Jun25EPS and assign a target price of Rs4500 (Rs4800 earlier). Hold.

