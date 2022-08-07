Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3880: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We cut our FY23/24 EPS estimates by 1.2%/0.4% and assign HOLD rating (Under Review earlier) post a sharp 22% return from the lows. While 1Q volumes were a tad disappointing, input cost inflation holds key to profitability in the near to medium term. While the prices of Palmoil (down 51% from peak), SMP (11% decline since June 30th) and Crude linked inputs have corrected from the peak, wheat prices remain volatile (up 13% since June 30, 30% of RM). We don’t rule out QoQ margin improvement, however reverting to earlier margin trajectory will take another couple of quarters. We believe volume growth outlook will improve from 2Q onwards given increase in direct rural reach & success of new launches (Potazos, Milk Bikis - Atta, Good Day Harmony launch, pan India launch of Croissant and Biscafe).

Outlook

We estimate 11.4%/16.1% sales and PAT CAGR over FY22-24 on margin recovery from FY22 lows. We roll over to 44x Jun24EPS thereby arriving at a target price of Rs3,880 (Rs NA earlier). we expect back ended returns given sharp run up in stock price from the lows. We assign HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Britannia Industries - 050822 - prabhu