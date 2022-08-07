English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3880: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3880 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries


    We cut our FY23/24 EPS estimates by 1.2%/0.4% and assign HOLD rating (Under Review earlier) post a sharp 22% return from the lows. While 1Q volumes were a tad disappointing, input cost inflation holds key to profitability in the near to medium term. While the prices of Palmoil (down 51% from peak), SMP (11% decline since June 30th) and Crude linked inputs have corrected from the peak, wheat prices remain volatile (up 13% since June 30, 30% of RM). We don’t rule out QoQ margin improvement, however reverting to earlier margin trajectory will take another couple of quarters. We believe volume growth outlook will improve from 2Q onwards given increase in direct rural reach & success of new launches (Potazos, Milk Bikis - Atta, Good Day Harmony launch, pan India launch of Croissant and Biscafe).



    Outlook


    We estimate 11.4%/16.1% sales and PAT CAGR over FY22-24 on margin recovery from FY22 lows. We roll over to 44x Jun24EPS thereby arriving at a target price of Rs3,880 (Rs NA earlier). we expect back ended returns given sharp run up in stock price from the lows. We assign HOLD rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Britannia Industries - 050822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.