Hold BPCL; target of Rs 350: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on BPCL

BPCL reported Q2FY23 SA adj. (ex-subsidy) EBITDA loss/net loss of Rs35.6bn/Rs44.6bn, better than our estimate of Rs54.2/59.6bn loss on 20% lower-than-expected opex. LPG subsidy was Rs55.8bn, while marketing inventory loss was Rs3.8bn. Reported GRM was USD16.8/bbl (ex-export duty), while our adj GRM is ~USD12/bbl (vs our est. of USD10.5). Implied blended marketing margin was a negative Rs3.1/kg (vs our est. of -Rs2.7). Gross debt rose 49% QoQ to Rs482.4bn, on accumulated losses. BPCL’s FY23 earnings visibility is low, with persisting diesel losses and a volatile GRM outlook. The Bina merger amid high GRMs has been a blessing, though. We have built this in our SA estimates, though we assume a conservative marketing margin going ahead.

Outlook

FY23E EPS is up ~90% due to the Bina merger, though FY24/25E is cut by 15%/25% on moderate GRMs. We reduce TP by 7% to Rs350 (at 5.5x Sep-24 EV/EBITDA). OMCs should fare better in H2, but BPCL is expensive at 1.5x P/B (vs IOCL’s 0.7x); retain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.