Hold BlueDart Express; target of Rs 7800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on BlueDart Express

BlueDart is South Asia’s premier air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics company. As part of the DHL group, BlueDart accesses express and logistics network, covering over 220 countries and offers the entire spectrum of logistics solutions. The company operates six Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft (500 tonnes per night payload) and a flotilla of 12000+ vehicles, 2347 facilities and hubs across 35000+ locations • In FY22, BlueDart carried over 26.3 crore domestic shipments and over 8.6 lakh international shipment, weighing 9.3 lakh tonnes.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. Any further dip in stock price would provide opportunity to add the stock in portfolio. We value the stock at Rs 7800 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS

