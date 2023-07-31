Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 452: Religare Retail Research

Religare Retail Research report on Birlasoft
Birlasoft reported strong revenue growth wherein rupee revenue was up by 3% QoQ and 9.4% YoY to Rs 1,263cr while revenue in dollar stood at USD 153.6Mn, higher by 3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY. Revenue in constant currency grew by 2.7% QoQ and 3.6% YoY. Amongst geographies, Europe drove the growth followed by US markets (both ~94-95% of revenue) while Life science and BFSI posted decent growth in verticals. This quarter the company provided details of services offerings wherein its digital & cloud ERP as well as Infra technology (ICTS) performed well on QoQ basis.
Outlook
On financial front, we expect its revenue/EBITDA to grow strong at 15.5%/35.8% CAGR over FY23-25E but stock price has seen decent run-up as well as valuation seems expensive (10 year avg P/E at 15x) as it is near to its large peer which is better placed. Hence, we revised our rating to Hold and a target price to Rs 452.
