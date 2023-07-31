English
    Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 452: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research recommended hold rating on Birlasoft with a target price of Rs 452 in its research report dated July 28 2023.

    July 31, 2023
    Religare Retail Research report on Birlasoft

    Birlasoft reported strong revenue growth wherein rupee revenue was up by 3% QoQ and 9.4% YoY to Rs 1,263cr while revenue in dollar stood at USD 153.6Mn, higher by 3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY. Revenue in constant currency grew by 2.7% QoQ and 3.6% YoY. Amongst geographies, Europe drove the growth followed by US markets (both ~94-95% of revenue) while Life science and BFSI posted decent growth in verticals. This quarter the company provided details of services offerings wherein its digital & cloud ERP as well as Infra technology (ICTS) performed well on QoQ basis.

    Outlook

    On financial front, we expect its revenue/EBITDA to grow strong at 15.5%/35.8% CAGR over FY23-25E but stock price has seen decent run-up as well as valuation seems expensive (10 year avg P/E at 15x) as it is near to its large peer which is better placed. Hence, we revised our rating to Hold and a target price to Rs 452.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023

