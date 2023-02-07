English
    Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 255: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Birlasoft with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

    Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and life sciences • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).


    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Birlasoft at Rs 255 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.