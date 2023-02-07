Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 255: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and life sciences • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).



Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Birlasoft at Rs 255 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

