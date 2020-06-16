App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:02 PM IST

Hold BHEL; target of Rs 34: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 34 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on BHEL


BHEL reported weak performance for the quarter where both segments Power/Industry revenue de-grew by 61%18% YoY. During the quarter, order inflows de-grew by 5% YoY led by muted ordering activity, deferment due to Covid-19 Pandemic and overall stress in power sector. Current order backlog stands at Rs1.08trn that provides revenue visibility for the future. Despite poor 4Q performance, the company witnessed some improvement in terms of debtors (down by 22%), operating cash flow (Rs10bn decline from FY19), rise in cash collection to billing ratio and lower operating expense (Rs23bn reduction in FY20). Going ahead, the company would continue to focus on cash collection, execution and high margins projects (venturing into new segments such Aerospace, Defence, Railways,etc).



Outlook


We have cut FY21E/FY22E earnings by 81.7%/25.1% factoring weak macro environment and impact of pandemic and maintaining Hold with TP of Rs34.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #BHEL #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

