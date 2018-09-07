Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel notified the stock exchanges that on account of consummation of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger, the company have received exit notices for 27,447 co-locations on the consolidated basis. The tenancies formed 13.7% of the overall tenancies for the company. The company guided for Rs60-65 crore impact per month (Rs720-780 crore/annum). We note that we had built in tenancies exit of ~25000 spread over FY19 and FY20, as guided by the management earlier. Given the front loaded one-time exit, we now lower our estimates of FY19E and FY20E further. While, the Voda-Idea exit is the last leg of tenancy hit that the company will take, there remains a concern over the growth in the near to medium term, given the continued competitive pressure. Maintain HOLD.

Outlook

Therefore, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a DCF based target price of Rs 290/share. Our target price implies 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA on the merged entity Proforma financials (refer page 2).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.