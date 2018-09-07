App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated September 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel notified the stock exchanges that on account of consummation of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger, the company have received exit notices for 27,447 co-locations on the consolidated basis. The tenancies formed 13.7% of the overall tenancies for the company. The company guided for Rs60-65 crore impact per month (Rs720-780 crore/annum). We note that we had built in tenancies exit of ~25000 spread over FY19 and FY20, as guided by the management earlier. Given the front loaded one-time exit, we now lower our estimates of FY19E and FY20E further. While, the Voda-Idea exit is the last leg of tenancy hit that the company will take, there remains a concern over the growth in the near to medium term, given the continued competitive pressure. Maintain HOLD.


Outlook


Therefore, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a DCF based target price of Rs 290/share. Our target price implies 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA on the merged entity Proforma financials (refer page 2).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.