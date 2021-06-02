MARKET NEWS

Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 495: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 02, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported Q4FY21 results that were better than our estimates on the profitability front on account of inventory and exceptional gains. Revenues increased 14.1% QoQ to Rs 98755.6 crore, against our estimates of Rs 100818 crore. Marketing sales at 11.2 MMT were marginally better than estimated. Reported GRMs at US$6.6/bbl (our estimate: US$4/bbl) were lifted by inventory gain of US$4.2/bbl. Subsequently, EBITDA at Rs 5057.9 crore (up 17.5% QoQ) was higher than our estimate of Rs 3006.1 crore. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 6993 crore. Consequently, reported PAT was at Rs 11940.1 crore, up 329.9% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1881.8 crore).



Outlook


We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 based on average of P/BV multiple and P/E multiple at Rs 495/share each (earlier TP: Rs 350).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:37 pm

