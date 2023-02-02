English
    Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report date January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country • Petrol & diesel together constituted 63% of marketing sales in FY22.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value BPCL at Rs 380 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 400/share and P/E multiple: Rs 360/share.