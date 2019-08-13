Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported Q1FY20 results that were marginally below our estimates on the operational front. Although the profitability of the refining segment disappointed due to inventory losses, marketing segment profitability was better than our estimates. Reported GRMs disappointed and were at US$2.8/bbl (our estimate: US$3.9/bbl). On account of healthy numbers from the marketing segment, EBITDA increased to Rs 2179.9 crore, above our estimate of Rs 1887.1 crore. Also, a lower tax rate led to reported PAT above estimates at Rs 1075.1 crore (our estimate: Rs 924.9 crore).

Outlook

We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 370/share and P/E multiple: Rs 340/share).

