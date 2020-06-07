Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported Q4FY20 results that were below our estimates on the profitability front due to inventory and forex losses while sales volume were above estimates. However, core marketing segment performance was stable. Revenues declined 4.8% QoQ to Rs 81296.2 crore, above our estimate of Rs 60855.8 crore, due to higher-than-expected market sales. Reported GRMs at US$0.8/bbl were above our estimate of -US$0.3/bbl. Forex losses (included in other expenses) led to EBITDA loss at Rs 618.8 crore (estimated loss: Rs 165.7 crore). Subsequently, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1361 crore (estimated loss: Rs 556.2 crore), impacted by exceptional loss of Rs 1080.8 crore.

Outlook

We remain neutral on BPCL at the current juncture given the volatility in refining margins and uncertainty over marketing segment. We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 370/share and P/E multiple: Rs 331/share).







