Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 331: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

The company’s Q1FY23 standalone financials include results of wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Oman (BORL), hence is not comparable. We cut FY23/24E estimates by 13-39% as we lower marketing margins, while we increase BORL’s GRMs assumption. Marketing margins will likely be under pressure, as low product inventory and lower exports from China and Russia may keep product spreads high. Q1 EBIDTA/PAT was at -Rs59.0bn (Q4: Rs42.4bn; PLe –Rs52.7bn) and –Rs62bn (Q4: Rs21.3bn; PLe –Rs65bn). Core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex loss was at –Rs45.7bn vs Rs44.4bn in Q4.

Outlook

We downgrade BPCL to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ with a revised PT of Rs331 (Rs416 earlier) based on 8x PER FY24E and add value of investments along with E&P.

