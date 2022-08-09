English
    Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 331: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 331 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


    The company’s Q1FY23 standalone financials include results of wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Oman (BORL), hence is not comparable. We cut FY23/24E estimates by 13-39% as we lower marketing margins, while we increase BORL’s GRMs assumption. Marketing margins will likely be under pressure, as low product inventory and lower exports from China and Russia may keep product spreads high. Q1 EBIDTA/PAT was at -Rs59.0bn (Q4: Rs42.4bn; PLe –Rs52.7bn) and –Rs62bn (Q4: Rs21.3bn; PLe –Rs65bn). Core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex loss was at –Rs45.7bn vs Rs44.4bn in Q4.


    Outlook


    We downgrade BPCL to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ with a revised PT of Rs331 (Rs416 earlier) based on 8x PER FY24E and add value of investments along with E&P.


    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
