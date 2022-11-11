 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country • Petrol & diesel together constitute 63% of marketing sales in FY22.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value BPCL at Rs 330 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 330/share and P/E multiple: Rs 330/share.

TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:06 pm
