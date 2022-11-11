Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country • Petrol & diesel together constitute 63% of marketing sales in FY22.
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value BPCL at Rs 330 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 330/share and P/E multiple: Rs 330/share.
