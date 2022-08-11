English
    Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


    Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country • Petrol & diesel together constitute 63% of marketing sales in FY22.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value BPCL at Rs 320 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 324/share and P/E multiple: Rs 316/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:29 pm
