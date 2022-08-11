Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country • Petrol & diesel together constitute 63% of marketing sales in FY22.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value BPCL at Rs 320 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 324/share and P/E multiple: Rs 316/share.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation - 100822 -ic