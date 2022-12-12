English
    Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 820: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated December 11, 2022.

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharat Forge


    We attended the BHFC Analyst Meet, where Management re-iterated healthy mediumterm revenue prospects, supported by growth in the defense, aerospace, e-mobility and aluminium segments. In FY24, Management expects revenue growth to be strong in the domestic market, while a muted performance is expected in the overseas markets, especially for North-America Class8 trucks, European HCVs and construction equipment. BHFC has significant revenue exposure to the ICE engine and transmission components. Over the medium term, the company is focusing on increasing presence in EVs and Hydrogen vehicles, via initiatives such as: 1) component portfolio expansion; 2) electric 2W/3W vehicle assembly; and 3) retro-fitment of electric drivetrain to ICE vehicles.


    Outlook


    Considering the muted growth prospects in the overseas auto segment ahead and the limited upside potential, we retain our HOLD rating with target price of Rs820/share, based on 24x Dec-24E EPS for the standalone entity.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

