Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 730: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bharat Forge

In 4QFY18, Bharat Forge (BHFC) reported its fourth successive quarter of 30%+ YoY growth in standalone revenue, driven by robust CV sales in India and the US. Domestic business is likely to witness continued momentum going forward, driven by up-swing in CV cycle, while the domestic industrials segment will remain on a healthy footing.

Outlook

While revenue momentum has been strong since the past few quarters driven by strong exports growth, the stock is currently trading at 31 xFY1 9 e EPS and has adequately priced in potential earnings upside. Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of INR 730 (27 x FY 20 e EPS) as we roll forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.