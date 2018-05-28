App
May 28, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 730: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bharat Forge

In 4QFY18, Bharat Forge (BHFC) reported its fourth successive quarter of 30%+ YoY growth in standalone revenue, driven by robust CV sales in India and the US. Domestic business is likely to witness continued momentum going forward, driven by up-swing in CV cycle, while the domestic industrials segment will remain on a healthy footing.

Outlook

While revenue momentum has been strong since the past few quarters driven by strong exports growth, the stock is currently trading at 31 xFY1 9 e EPS and has adequately priced in potential earnings upside. Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of INR 730 (27 x FY 20 e EPS) as we roll forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Forge #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

