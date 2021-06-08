Hold Bharat Forge target of Rs 701: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

BHFC’s 4QFY21 result beat estimates on all fronts as Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT came higher by 10%/23%/43% over PLe. This was led by i) 39% YoY growth in tonnage (due to strong traction in auto demand for both domestic/exports), ii) 7% YoY growth in realizations (better mix and RM inflation price through) and iii) cost control. Outlook for auto segment remained strong, benefitted by visible growth in Class 8 truck demand in FY22 along with ramp-up in domestic CV/sPVs. This coupled with healthy outlook for industrial (with improvement in global Oil & Gas), has placed BHFC better than previous cycles.

Outlook

However, the same is well captured in recent valuations expansions at 36.2x/27.8x FY22/23 consol EPS. Factoring all this, we have increased target multiple for BHFC to 26x of FY23 EPS (v/s 24x earlier) and upgraded FY22/23 EPS estimate by 6.7%/7.5%. Hence we maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs701 (earlier Rs602).

