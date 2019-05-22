Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 513: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

BHFC's Q4FY19 operating performance surpassed expectations with OPM at 31% against PLe of 29.3%, on the back of better realisations (up 24% YoY / 5% QoQ driven by a better product mix - higher share of exports). While the management plans to neutralise the impact of OEM production decline post BS VI implementation by way of higher content per vehicle and increasing market share, it seems like a long drawn strategy and we expect domestic auto segment revenue over FY21 to remain subdued. The company has also increased its capex spend over FY19 & FY20 to Rs8.5bn for its Baramati, Nelor and other capacity expansions, ramping up of which will have an impact on margins over FY20/21E.

Outlook

Given that we are already at the down cycle for the class 8 truck market and revenues from other businesses are not sizeable enough still to compensate for the same, we maintain Hold with a target price of Rs513, based on 21x Mar'21E Standalone EPS.

