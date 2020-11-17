PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BFL) reported a subdued Q2FY21 performance. Standalone revenues came in at Rs 882 crore (down 30% YoY), tracking 23.8% YoY decline in volumes to 40,775 MT. Total India revenues were at Rs 419.2 crore (down 13.9% YoY; CV down 2%, PV up 6.9%, industrial down 5.8%). On the international side, PV revenues de-grew 25.8% while CV revenues declined 52.2% and industrial revenues fell 33.1%. Among geographies, the Americas posted 49% revenue decline while the drop was more contained in Europe (down 20.8%). Standalone EBITDA margins were at 17.8%, adversely impacted by negative operating leverage, although gross margins expanded ~380 bps YoY. Reported standalone PAT was at Rs 70.3 crore, down 71.3% YoY. A positive development was PAT breakeven at subsidiaries/associates vs. loss of Rs 7.3 crore in Q2FY20.


Outlook


For BFL, we expect 4%, 34.6% CAGR for consolidated sales, PAT respectively, in FY20-23E. Our estimates build in 18.7% margins by FY23E. The company’s progress on continued business de-risking away from CV and oil & gas segment & continued cost delivery are key monitorables. We maintain our HOLD rating, valuing BFL at 34x average FY22E & FY23E EPS of Rs 14.4 for a target price of Rs 490/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

