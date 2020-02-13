App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 481: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 481 in its research report dated February 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


BHFC's 3QFY20 performance were weak with margins at 21 quarter low at 21.9% (PLe 26%). While the management plans to neutralize the impact of current OEM production decline by way of a) increased focus on PV segment and b) expected recovery in exports from 2HFY21 led by addition of new clients/products. These along with commissioning of its Baramati, Nelor and other capacity, should also help BHFC.



Outlook


We cut FY21/22 consol EPS estimates by 8%/2% and maintain Hold with a target price of Rs481 (earlier Rs479), based on 18x roll forwarded to Mar'22E Consolidated EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.