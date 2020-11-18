Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 439: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

BHFC’s 2QFY21 performance was weak led by tonnage decline of ~24% YoY to 40.8k (PLe 44.6k). The sharp decline in volumes was led by ~33%/44% YoY exports decline in industrial/auto segments (~52% of SA revenues). While there has been some initial pickup in class 8 trucks (~19% of S/A revenues) along with ramp-up in PVs, the outlook for industrial remain weak with no major improvement in global Oil & Gas, aerospace segments. On the other hand, domestic auto/industrial segments performed well with +1%/-6% YoY. We believe that BHFC is much better placed than previous cycles with new products/customer additions both in auto/non-auto segments. However, the same is well captured in recent valuations expansions at 25x/20x FY22/23 consol EPS.

Outlook

Hence we continue to maintain Hold with a revised target price of Rs439 (earlier Rs446) at 19x Sep-20 EPS. We cut FY21/22/23 EPS by ~16%/6/%/1% to factor in lower volumes especially in non-auto division.

