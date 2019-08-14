App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 430: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


BHFC's Q1FY20 operating performance were weak with OPM at 26% (PLe: 30%), on the back of lower realizations (flat YoY/ -17% QoQ impacted by inferior product mix. While the management plans to neutralise the impact of current OEM production decline by way of higher content per vehicle and increasing market share, it seems like a long drawn strategy and we expect domestic auto segment revenue over FY21 to remain subdued. The commissioning of its Baramati, Nelor and other capacity, ramping up of which will have an impact on margins over FY20/21E. However, on the positive side, the management has guided for a growth in exports (oil and gas segment) in coming quarters, which should partially negate impact of CV business slowdown.


 

Outlook

We maintain Hold with a target price of Rs430, based on 18x Mar'21E Consolidated EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.