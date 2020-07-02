App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 330: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


In 4QFY20 BHFC’s weak performance with higher than expected decline in tonnage impacted EBITDA and margins at 16.8% (adjusted for forex loss of Rs379m, PLe 20.3%). We lower our FY21/22 consolidated EPS by 15%/4% to factor in further weakening of outlook for US Class 8 trucks, shale oil segment and delayed commissioning of Nelore facility. While the ongoing cycle is negative for its core business (CVs and oil & gas) some ramp-up is visible in PV segment. Near-term outlook also looks challenging, but we believe that BHFC is much better placed than previous cycles with new products and customer additions.


Outlook


Moreover, focus on cost control and lowered capex (FY21 S/A capex at just Rs1.5bn v/s average Rs6bn each in last three years) should keep balance sheet in a good health. Hence we maintain Hold with target price of Rs330 (earlier Rs345), based on 17x Mar’22E Consol EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

