Hold Bharat Forge of Rs 900: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge’s Q3FY23 revenue grew by 22% YoY to Rs19.5bn, slightly above estimates due to higher-than-expected export industrial revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (excl. forex) grew by 22% to Rs4.9bn, slightly below our estimate, led by lower-thanexpected gross margin. We have lowered our FY23E EPS by 6%, factoring in lower EBITDA margin and higher interest cost, and our FY24/25E EPS forecast remains unchanged. Going forward, a muted outlook is expected by Volvo (OEM) and Americas Commercial Transportation for North America Class 8 trucks for CY23/CY24 and Europe heavy trucks for CY23.

Outlook

Considering the subdued global CV outlook and limited upside potential, we retain HOLD with a Mar-24 TP (Dec-23 earlier) of Rs900 (Rs865 earlier), based on 24x P/E for standalone and 15x P/E for subsidiaries. Key upside risks: Higher-than-expected growth in major segments, new order wins, and favourable commodity/currency rates.

Broker Research