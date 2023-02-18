English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Bharat Forge of Rs 900: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 18, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharat Forge

    Bharat Forge’s Q3FY23 revenue grew by 22% YoY to Rs19.5bn, slightly above estimates due to higher-than-expected export industrial revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (excl. forex) grew by 22% to Rs4.9bn, slightly below our estimate, led by lower-thanexpected gross margin. We have lowered our FY23E EPS by 6%, factoring in lower EBITDA margin and higher interest cost, and our FY24/25E EPS forecast remains unchanged. Going forward, a muted outlook is expected by Volvo (OEM) and Americas Commercial Transportation for North America Class 8 trucks for CY23/CY24 and Europe heavy trucks for CY23.

    Outlook

    Considering the subdued global CV outlook and limited upside potential, we retain HOLD with a Mar-24 TP (Dec-23 earlier) of Rs900 (Rs865 earlier), based on 24x P/E for standalone and 15x P/E for subsidiaries. Key upside risks: Higher-than-expected growth in major segments, new order wins, and favourable commodity/currency rates.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Forge - 15 -02 - 2023 - emkay

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:56 am