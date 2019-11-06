Hold Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 118: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s (BEL's) 2QFY20 performance was below our and consensus expectations. Revenue was down 19% YoY mainly due to weak execution during the quarter. 2QFY19 revenue also included EVM/VVPAT revenue of Rs14 bn which was not there in 2QFY20. EBITDA margin dipped 540bps YoY at ~20% on account of higher raw material and employee cost. Hence, PAT for the quarter was down 41% YoY at Rs3.4 bn (PLe Rs4.8 bn). Order inflow during the quarter was down 34%YoY at Rs~71 bn (1HFY20 ~Rs90.7bn, down 37% YoY). Major orders expected during 2HFY20 are for Coastal Surveillance Systems and Smart City. With weak operating performance during 1HFY20, we have cut our earnings estimates by ~9%/8% for FY20E/21E respectively.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 16x/14x FY20/21E. We downgrade the stock from Accumulate to 'Hold' with TP of Rs118.

