you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 118: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 118 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s (BEL's) 2QFY20 performance was below our and consensus expectations. Revenue was down 19% YoY mainly due to weak execution during the quarter. 2QFY19 revenue also included EVM/VVPAT revenue of Rs14 bn which was not there in 2QFY20. EBITDA margin dipped 540bps YoY at ~20% on account of higher raw material and employee cost. Hence, PAT for the quarter was down 41% YoY at Rs3.4 bn (PLe Rs4.8 bn). Order inflow during the quarter was down 34%YoY at Rs~71 bn (1HFY20 ~Rs90.7bn, down 37% YoY). Major orders expected during 2HFY20 are for Coastal Surveillance Systems and Smart City. With weak operating performance during 1HFY20, we have cut our earnings estimates by ~9%/8% for FY20E/21E respectively.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 16x/14x FY20/21E. We downgrade the stock from Accumulate to 'Hold' with TP of Rs118.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

