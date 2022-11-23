English
    Hold Berger Paints India; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Berger Paints India with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated November 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 23, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Berger Paints India


    Berger Paints is the second largest paint player in India. Berger derives ~80-85% of its topline from decorative paints while the rest comes from the industrial segment. It has ~13 manufacturing units in India with ~50,000 dealer network (FY22) across India • Strong b/s with RoCE, RoE of 26%, 22%, respectively, (five-year average).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Berger at Rs 670 i.e. 55x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Berger Paints India - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:48 pm