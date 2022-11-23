Hold Berger Paints India; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Berger Paints India
Berger Paints is the second largest paint player in India. Berger derives ~80-85% of its topline from decorative paints while the rest comes from the industrial segment. It has ~13 manufacturing units in India with ~50,000 dealer network (FY22) across India • Strong b/s with RoCE, RoE of 26%, 22%, respectively, (five-year average).
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Berger at Rs 670 i.e. 55x P/E on FY24E EPS.
