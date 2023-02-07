 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Berger Paints India; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Berger Paints India with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Berger Paints India

Berger Paints is the second largest paint player in India. • Berger derives ~80-85% of its topline from decorative paints while the rest comes from the industrial segment. It has ~13 manufacturing units in India with ~50,000 dealer network (FY22) across India • Strong b/s with RoCE, RoE of 26%, 22%, respectively, (five-year average).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We introduce FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E, value Berger at 48x P/E FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 600.

For all recommendations report, click here