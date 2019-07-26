Hold Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 3590: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience

Bayer Cropscience (BYRCS) results were marred by late onset of monsoon and prolonged Kharif sowing leading to delay in product placement for the company. Results are significantly below our estimates and going forward the company may continue to report subdued performance if the rainfall does not pick up in South and West. Revenue/EBITDA declined 20% YoY to Rs6.6bn (PLe- Rs 8.7 bn)/ Rs1.2bn (Ple- Rs 2.0 bn) respectively while margins nosedived 900bps to 18.7%. For the long term, BYRCS continues to remain a compelling play given the group's global leadership in crop protection industry, however short to medium term environment continues to be uncertain due to below normal monsoon, limited near term synergies with Monsanto and regulatory risk (CIB has requested Min. of Agri. to constitute a committee to review Glyphosate and Profenofos for continued use or otherwise). We estimate that MCHM merger will be EPS accretive for BYRCS shareholders and dilutive for MCHM shareholders. Downgrade revenue/profit estimates by 1.8%/5.3% for FY20E and 1.8/5.0% for FY21E respectively.

Outlook

Maintain Hold with revised target price of Rs3590 (Previous TP- Rs3783) based on 35x FY21 earnings and Investment value of Rs81 per share.

