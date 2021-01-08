Hold Bata India; target of Rs 1685: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking's report on Bata India

Bata India: Posted weak set of numbers for 2QFY21 due to the effect of the pandemic lockdown. Operating revenue was down 49% YoY, with an after tax loss of 44 cr. Operating margins were down to 4.9% from 25% in 2QFY20. Margins remain stressed overall due to the retail focused model which causes the company to incur heavy fixed costs during a period of distress. With the lockdown easing the company has restarted operations in more than 80% of its stores. Sales are expected to pick up with the festive season contributing towards growth in consumer discretionary spending. The company is net debt free and is able to see the current situation through without substantially changing its plans.

Outlook

Bata India is currently trading at P/E of 56x as per FY23E earnings, based on the company’s focus on retail growth, eventual revival of consumer spending and keeping in mind the current market valuations we assign a “HOLD” rating to Bata India with a target price of Rs1685

